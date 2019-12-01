Teenager killed in North Las Vegas shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A teen was killed and his father was hurt in a shooting in North Las Vegas. It happened around 7 a.m. in the 2600 block of Ferguson Avenue.

Police say when they got to the scene, they found the 17-year-old and a 44-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical personnel pronounced the teen dead at the scene. The father was taken to the hospital, where he has been upgraded to stable condition.

Preliminary investigation shows that just before the shooting, the family’s truck was stolen from their residence. The father and son then got in their family’s other vehicle looking for the stolen truck.

They found the truck down the street with a male suspect in the vehicle. When the 17-year-old got out of the vehicle to confront the suspect, the suspect shot him. The 44-year-old father then went to help his son; that’s when he was shot by the suspect.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting. The truck was later found in the 2700 block of Perliter Avenue.

Police are not yet prepared to release suspect information. They have also not released the names of the victims.