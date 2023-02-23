LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A teenager is in critical condition after a crash in North Las Vegas near Rancho High School.

According to North Las Vegas police, on Thursday around 1:23 p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Civic Center Drive and Tonopah Avenue.

Officers found a boy in his late teens suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to University Medical Center where is in critical condition, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and police said that speed and impairment are not believed to be factors.

According to police, the teenager was believed to have been inside a marked crosswalk when the crash happened.