HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — An 18-year-old girl became stuck in her home’s chimney while trying to get into her house Tuesday morning, firefighters said.

The teenager was locked out of her home near Horizon and College drives, firefighters said. She attempted to enter the one-story home through the chimney, but could not get past the flue.

It took firefighters about a half hour to rescue her. Henderson firefighters add they are trained in “confined space rescue.”

No one was hurt.