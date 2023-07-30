LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A teenager faces several charges including open murder after a man was shot in a parking lot near the Las Vegas Strip.

Robtravion Lee, 19, faces three counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon, and an open murder charge, records showed.

Robtravion Lee, 19, faces an open murder charge after he allegedly shot and killed a man in a parking lot near the Las Vegas Strip. (LVMPD)

On July 7, around 5 p.m., Metro police received a report of a shooting in the 300 block of West Sahara Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot.

The victim, later identified as 23-year-old Tymere Snead, was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the Clark County coroner’s office, Snead’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the torso.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

On Friday, July 28, Lee was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody without incident. Lee was taken to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for open murder.

Lee is scheduled to make his initial appearance in court on Monday morning.