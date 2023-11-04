UPDATE: This article has been edited to provide new information and remove conflicting information on the suspect’s status in the justice system.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The identity of the teenage gunman accused of shooting a person on a bus and leaving the loaded gun on a playground, which resulted in a child finding the gun and injuring themselves, has been released, according to court records.

Tshaun Rucker, 16, faces felony charges of attempted murder, three counts of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle, and child abuse. He also faces a gross misdemeanor charge of possessing a dangerous weapon on a childcare property and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a firearm by a child under the age of 18, court records showed.

Friday around 10:40 a.m. near Nellis Boulevard and Owens Avenue, Rucker and an adult got into a fight on a public transportation bus, during which Rucker allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the adult, police said.

Rucker then ran from the scene and jumped over a wall into a daycare center in the area near Nellis Boulevard and Kell Lane. He hid the loaded gun in the playground of the daycare, according to police.

Shortly after, a toddler who attended the daycare center found the gun and picked it up. The gun went off, hitting the toddler.

LVMPD investigates a shooting that left a child seriously injured on N. Nellis Blvd. on Nov. 3, 2023. (Credit: LVMPD)

The toddler was taken to a local hospital where they are in stable, but critical condition.

Officers later arrested Rucker.

Rucker’s status in the Clark County justice system is not immediately apparent. An initial hearing was scheduled for Saturday, but it is unclear if he was present in court. His bail was set at $100,000. He is scheduled to next appear in court on Tuesday morning.