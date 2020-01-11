Teenage NASA intern discovers new planet

(CBS) — Three days in to his summer internship at NASA, teenager Wolf Cukier discovered a new planet, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) reported.

Tasked with reviewing data gathered by TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite), 17-year-old Cukier detected what appeared to be an anomaly in the movement of stars within a particular solar system. That deviation, Cukier would later find out was a planet.

“OI 1338 b” is not the run of the mill celestial body. The planet orbits two stars and is what scientists refer to as a “circumbinary” planet. Most planets orbit one star.

Since discovering “OI 1338 b” during his summer internship at Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland last year, Cukier has gone on to co-author a paper about the planet with his mentors.

The planet is nearly seven times large than Earth, according to NASA.

“OI 1338 b” is the first circumbinary planet to be discovered using TESS and is the 13th circumbinary planet identified by NASA.