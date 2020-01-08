Teen who made terroristic threat against Desert Oasis High School remanded to boot camp program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Desert Oasis High School student who planned an attack on the school was placed under electronic monitoring and remanded to a boot camp program. Cody Pomeroy, 18, was sentenced Tuesday morning and will reappear in court after completion of the program in August 2020.

If he successfully completed the program, Pomeroy will be released on his own recognizance per approval of the Director of the Department of Corrections on Aug. 31, according to court records.

8 News Now obtained Pomeroy’s arrest report from Metro in August 2019. The document revealed he planned to use a mortar rigged with glass jars for shrapnel.

He was charged with making a terroristic threat and “possession of component of explosive or incendiary device with the intent to manufacture explosive of incendiary device” in August. A witness said the attack was revenge on a person that was “speaking badly” about his group.

At least one other person was involved in the plot, according to the report. Police learned of the plan from an assistant manager at the McDonalds at Rainbow Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road where Pomeroy worked.

The names of others were redacted in the report.

A device recovered by the Metro bomb squad was described as a “mortar stacking.” Heavy glass jars were affixed to explosives and a commercial fuse was used.

Pomeroy admitted he built the device on July 5 after he was playing around with fireworks, police said. He had planned to set it off in the desert. He said he knew that the glass would break and shatter.

Pomeroy talked about the planned attack while at work. The threat, which was initially dismissed, was originally planned for Aug. 19. Someone involved in the plot was sick that day, Pomeroy told his assistant manager.

When Pomeroy set a date for the attack, he told the assistant manager, “It’s all set, waiting for the time!”

Managers at the McDonalds contacted police. One person told police they believed Pomeroy was suicidal.

Pomeroy said that he and others involved were going to wear white, and that would be the signal that the shooting would happen.

Pomeroy was taken into custody in August after law enforcement became aware of his alleged threat.