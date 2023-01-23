LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Players took the field Monday at Centennial High School to commemorate the life of a teen who died during a sporting event.

Monday’s flag football game between Centennial and Desert Oasis high schools was the first since 16-year-old Ashari Hughes passed away after suffering a “medical emergency” on Jan. 5 during the contest.

A special ceremony that saw both of Hughes’ former teams, and players from the Las Vegas Raiders wearing her jersey took place before the game. Hughes’ mother Twayne said the ceremony reflects her daughter’s positivity.

“This means a lot to us, to see her name be carried on in this way,” said Twayne.

Stan Standifer, Hughes’ coach during her time at Centennial High School, said the teen’s impact on both student bodies was huge.

“The outpouring of love that we have had since her passing has just been amazing,” said Standifer

Hughes died on Jan. 5. According to the Clark County Coroner, the teen’s cause of death was ruled as “anomalous origin of the right coronary artery from left coronary sinus of Valsalva.”

Each team received a football from former Raiders defensive tackle Roy Hart with a personal message that said, “Do it for Ashari.”