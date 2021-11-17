Teen killed when struck by bus on Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 16-year-old boy was killed late Tuesday night when he was struck by a bus on Boulder Highway.

The crash was reported at 10:07 p.m. on Boulder Highway between Twain Avenue and Flamingo Road.

According to Metro police, the teen was riding a standup electric scooter eastbound on Indios Avenue and passed traffic that was stopped for a red light when he collided with the bus which was heading southbound on Boulder Highway. The bus driver had a green light.

The bus driver remained at the scene and didn’t show any signs of impairment, police said. The bus was a Flyer Articulated Bus, which is an extra-long stretch bus usually with an accordion middle.

The teen’s identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The is the 125th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction since the beginning of 2021.

