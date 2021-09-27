Teen struck, killed by car over weekend identified

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the teen killed on Saturday as 16-year-old Liam Gillogly. He was a student at Centennial High School.

According to Metro police, Gillogly was crossing Centennial Center Boulevard against a do-not-walk pedestrian signal when he was struck by a 2020 Ford Fusion. He was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Centennial’s principal called Gillogly a superstar.

“He was an amazing leader and role model for our other Centennial Bulldogs,” Keith Wipperman said.

Gillogly was the 102nd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction since the beginning of the year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories