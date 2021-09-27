Teen struck, killed by car over weekend identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the teen killed on Saturday as 16-year-old Liam Gillogly. He was a student at Centennial High School.

According to Metro police, Gillogly was crossing Centennial Center Boulevard against a do-not-walk pedestrian signal when he was struck by a 2020 Ford Fusion. He was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Centennial’s principal called Gillogly a superstar.

“He was an amazing leader and role model for our other Centennial Bulldogs,” Keith Wipperman said.

Gillogly was the 102nd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction since the beginning of the year.