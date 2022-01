Pecos closed near Washington due to police activity. (KLAS-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A teen pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Monday morning on Pecos Road near Washington Avenue.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m.

Metro police said the teen was transported to University Medical and “at this time, injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.”

Pecos was closed for more than an hour while police investigated the scene.