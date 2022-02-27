LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge sentenced 19-year-old Anthony Okelberry to life in prison for the brutal killing of a security guard in 2019.

Okelberry will not have the possibility of parole for 18 years.

In April of 2019, then 16-year-old Okelberry shot and killed 75-year-old Hursey Addison.

Hursey Addison

Addison, a Vietnam War veteran, was shot in the head at point blank range while he was in his car, completing a crossword puzzle and patrolling an apartment complex on Mountain Vista Street near Russell Road.

In December of last year, Okelberry pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.