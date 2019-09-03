Teen sentenced in shooting death of 11-year-old North Las Vegas girl

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the numerous teens accused of killing an 11-year-old North Las Vegas girl was sentenced Tuesday. Damion Dill was sentenced in District Court to 20-50 years in prison.

Dill, who was 16 at the time of the crime, pleaded guilty earlier this year to first-degree murder.

According to police, Angelina Erives was sitting at the kitchen table when she was shot and killed in her North Las Vegas home on Nov. 2, 2018.

Police say a 2017 silver Nissan Altima containing several suspects, including Dill, fired gunshots into a residence on 6700 Courtney Michelle Street, near the intersection of E. Deer Springs Way and N. Lawrence Street. Police said the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

The teens thought a rival gang member lived at the home, but they were wrong.