Teen recovering after serious motorcycle crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A dream turned to tragedy, as 16-year-old Bryson Bradshaw was riding his 2007 Harley Davidson Night Rod going west on Alta, when he veered left, hit the median, and was thrown into a tree.

Bradshaw flown by helicopter to UMC Trauma in critical condition and currently recovery at UMC after his fourth extensive surgery. “He’s always been passionate about bikes in general and was excited when he got the Harley, as it was kind of his dream of his from what I know,” said Bryson’s friend, Dominik Bolshov.

Bryson Bradshaw photographed on his motorcycle and recovering in the hospital. (Image: KLAS)

His friends stating that even with so many crashes happening across the valley, in particular, this area, they didn’t expect this. “This was a big shock as none of us expected this to happen to him and couldn’t believe it at first,” Bolshov shared.

It’s unknown if speed was a factor in this crash, but for Moe Lopez, owner of Vegas Powersports, letting a teen ride such a dense piece of equipment like a “Night Rod” is not ideal.

It’s very fast and very heavy and before you know it, you are going a hundred miles per hour within seconds and it’s definitely not a beginner’s motorcycle I would say,” said Lopez.

Bryson has undergone nine blood transfusions and four surgeries with more to come. The link to his GoFundMe page is available here.