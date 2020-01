LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in a rollover crash as Kira Isabel Bird of Las Vegas.

Bird died as a result of “multiple blunt force injuries,” the coroner said. The crash happened Jan. 18 on the I-215. According to Nevada Highway Patrol, Bird was on the eastbound on-ramp from Valle Verde Drive in Henderson when she lost control of her vehicle.

Bird was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.