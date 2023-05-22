LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A teen boy was killed after a shooting at a house party in North Las Vegas Sunday.

According to an official from the North Las Vegas Police Department, detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide. The victim, identified only as a 14-year-old boy, was shot at a house party at the Craig Ranch Villas near the intersection of Casa Del Norte Drive and Commerce Street in North Las Vegas.

Officials said officers were dispatched to the area at approximately 9:20 p.m. on May 21 on calls of gunshots fired in the area. When officers arrived in the area, they located the victim.

No information was given as to if the victim died on the scene or if he was taken to an area hospital before his death. Police officials say the investigation is ongoing. Coroner’s office officials have not yet released the identity of the boy killed nor have investigators released any information on a suspect in the shooting.