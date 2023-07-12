LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left a teen dead outside a North Las Vegas grocery store parking lot.

Officers received a call about a shooting in a store parking lot in the 2200 block of East Centennial Parkway near Losee Road shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police described the victim as a “male in his late teens” suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. After the shooting, the teen was taken to UMC with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The teen was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Preliminary details are that the suspect left the scene prior to the officer’s arrival and detectives, police stated late Wednesday afternoon.

No arrests have been made in the case and it is described by police as an “isolated incident.”