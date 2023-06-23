LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A 17-year-old girl was killed by the driver of a U-haul truck while she was riding an electric scooter in Henderson.

It happened on Friday shortly before 10:30 a.m. near Pecos Road and Sunshadow Avenue, police stated.

The investigation revealed the driver of the U-Haul truck was traveling eastbound on Sunshadow approaching Pecos Road when the truck turned onto southbound Pecos from Sunshadow and “did not perceive” the pedestrian who was traveling on an electric scooter northbound on Pecos in the southbound bike lanes, police said.

The U-haul truck then turned in front of the pedestrian who then slid into the truck. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The 17-year-old female pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Trauma in critical

condition where she later died.

Impairment is suspected but not yet determined for the truck’s driver in this incident, police stated in a release on Friday.

The collision is being investigated as the fourth accident-related fatality for 2023.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department

at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555

or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment

processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.