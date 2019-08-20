Teen hit by car, suffers minor injuries

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A teen on a bicycle was struck by a Clark County School District vehicle while riding to school Tuesday morning near Anthony Saville Middle School.

The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. at Jones Boulevard and Grand Teton Drive. According to Metro police, the driver was making a right-hand turn on a red light when the teen was hit.

The teen, who is described as between 13 and 15 years old, was transported to the hospital with an injured ankle and bloody nose. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.