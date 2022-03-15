LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A teen who ran away from home and was reported missing helped Las Vegas law enforcement arrest the man accused of sex trafficking her.

Branden Amir Range was arrested Friday, March 11 at Bally’s Hotel & Casino during an undercover operation. He thought he was meeting with a prostitute looking for a pimp, but it was an undercover officer. During the meeting, Range admitted he had a gun and narcotics. He was taken into custody and remains in Clark County Detention Center.

He is facing the following charges as well as multiple firearm and narcotics charges.

Fugitive from another state wanted on a warrant

Sex trafficking child under 18

Kidnapping of minor, 1st degree

Promoting sexual performance of minor 14+

Child abuse/neglect, 1st degree

Metro police became alerted to the girl’s plight through a tip that said pictures of the teen were found on a website commonly used by prostitutes to advertise their services. Metro vice detectives assigned to the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force worked on the case.

According to the arrest report, an undercover officer made contact — through the website — with the teen by setting up a date for sex. The teen victim told police Range was her “pimp” and she was prostituting for him while in Las Vegas. Range is from California. The report has redacted where the victim is from.

The teen victim told police she would mostly communicate with Range and clients through TextNow, which can’t be tracked. She also used Instagram Messager to chat with Range and police were able to access some of those messages verifying his role as a pimp and directing her to work, the report said.

Victim: “I’m going to Fremont tonight”

Range: “OK, it was dry last night?”

Victim: “Yes, I need to play Fremont.”

Range: “Yeah, surely u need to hit trop for like 2 hours.”

The teen also identified Range from a photo lineup for police, the report added.

Following Range’s arrest, a records check revealed he was not allowed to possess a firearm due to being a multiple-time convicted felon.