LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A teenage girl and her boyfriend were sentenced Thursday morning to 22 years in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder of the girl’s father.

Sierra Halseth and Aaron Guerrero murdered 45-year-old Daniel Halseth in April 2021.

Clark County District Court Judge said she wished there was something she could do to stop the suffering.

The sentencing was part of a plea deal for Halseth and Guerrero who agreed to the deal to avoid the death penalty against Guerrero who was 18 when the crime was committed.

Daniel Halseth was murdered in April 2021. (KLAS)

Halseth and Guerrero began dating in the summer of 2020 but stopped a few months later when their parents intervened after learning the two were planning to leave for Los Angeles so they could continue to see each other.

Daniel Halseth’s body was discovered on April 9, 2021, inside his home. The coroner’s autopsy report said he had suffered 70 stab wounds and was “burned from head to toe.”

Four days later, Halseth, who was 16 at the time, and Guerrero, who was 18, were arrested in Utah.

Police found a video on Halseth’s phone of the two laughing and talking about her father’s killing.

“Welcome back to our YouTube channel day three after murdering somebody, Guerrero said on video. Halseth responded, “Whoa, don’t put that on camera.”