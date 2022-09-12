LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A teenage girl and her boyfriend were both struck by gunfire after driving into a Summerlin neighborhood Sunday night.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the teen girl was driving the car with her boyfriend and there were two other occupants in the back seat. When they pulled into a neighborhood near Palo Brea Drive and Villa Marabella Street, a few blocks away from Palo Verde High School, two males fired at the vehicle hitting the teen girl and her boyfriend.

Police said the girl was able to drive to the parking lot of the Red Rock Hotel & Casinos where help was called around 11:21 p.m.

The teen and her boyfriend were transported to the hospital where the boyfriend was taken into surgery.

No other details on the shooting were released.