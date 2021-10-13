Teen gets wish of a lifetime atop The Strat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 15-year-old girl gets an unforgettable night thanks to Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada.

Ashley M. has been battling cystic fibrosis since she was just one month old.

This past year, Ashley was unable to celebrate her quinceanera due to COVID-19.

Instead, the teen had one wish to honor her special day: a shopping trip and a special evening for her and her family.

Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada reached out to friends at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod who presented Ashley with an unforgettable dinner for her family of six at the Top of the World restaurant.

During the special evening, Ashley and her family enjoyed stunning, rotating views of the Las Vegas Strip from nearly 1,000 feet high.

Following the dinner, Ashley and her family were treated to ice cream and gift bags filled with goodies from the resort.