LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former student of the Clark County School District is suing the district for allegedly failing to protect him from bullying.

He’s also suing the parents of the students who he claims bullied him.

The victim’s attorney, Jacob Leavitt, told 8 News Now that going after the parents is a way to hold the children accountable.

“[CCSD is] not taking these cases seriously. If they were, they would not just be settling, but changing their policies,” Leavitt said.

When reached for comment on the lawsuit, CCSD told 8 News Now it doesn’t respond to ongoing litigation.

Yet in the complaint filed in Clark County District Court, 17-year-old Nicholas Monroe said he was brutally beaten by three students at Basic Academy of International Studies. When he sought the district’s help, Monroe alleges it failed to protect him.

“It started online through the social media app Instagram, and it progressed into actual bullying at school,” Monroe said.

He alleges the bullying began as he was entering his freshman year at Basic Academy.

“I went to the school multiple times, multiple days in a row. Just saying, ‘hey. I’ve been threatened. I’ve been threatened.’ And it was just never resolved,” Monroe said.

Three students are named in the lawsuit, and 8 News Now is not identifying them because they are minors.

According to the lawsuit, the teens are accused of causing injuries to Nicholas Monroe’s head, neck, shoulders, chest, back, legs, hips, knees, ankles, and extremities.

Monroe also claims he suffered a brain injury.

“They couldn’t secure my safety, so I had to transfer out to somewhere that would secure my safety, to [a charter school],” Monroe said.

He is asking the parents of each of the students for $10,000. Which he believes would cover the $15,000 he claims he has incurred in medical expenses plus money for psychological distress.

Leavitt, Monroe’s attorney, told 8 News Now the parents need to be accountable for their child’s behavior.

“I was born and raised here. I’m here. I would love to see the Clark County School District take action and protect these children,” Leavitt said.

According to Leavitt, every week he gets 10 inquiries to his law firm Sin City Law from students looking to sue bullies and their parents.

While he can ask the jury for millions of dollars, Leavitt said CCSD legally wouldn’t have to pay up.

“You have a school district who takes the approach of, ‘hey, here’s our maximum. We’re protected by the legislature. That we don’t have to pay above $100,000. So, what do we care? That’s our worst day in court,’” Leavitt said.

The teens being sued, and their parents, don’t have a lawyer listed on court records.

Leavitt said the three teens are facing charges related to injuries.

A jury trial is scheduled in Clark County District Court for September 5, 2023.