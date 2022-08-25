LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas valley teen is facing a felony animal cruelty charge for allegedly drowning a dog in a swimming pool.

According to North Las Vegas Police Department, the young teen was arrested on Aug. 9, one month after the dead dog was found.

Police said surveillance footage from a neighborhood residence was the reason they were able to finally track down the teen.

The dog was found July 9 in a community pool in a neighborhood near Ann Road and Valley Drive. Two weeks later, a resident in that neighborhood realized they had footage of the incident and contacted police.

Police said the video showed the “dog was submerged multiple times underwater until it appear lifeless.”

Detectives worked to identify the teen in the video and then find him. The teen was arrested and booked into Clark County Juvenile Justice Center on a felony animal cruelty charge.

No other details were released. Because the suspect is a juvenile, his identity will not be released.