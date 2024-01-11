LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man who was allegedly stabbed to death by a teen had just arrived home when he was killed in what appears to be a random attack in a west Las Vegas neighborhood.

According to the arrest report, Las Vegas Metropolitan police found a blood trail from the victim’s brand-new truck to the front porch of a neighbor’s home. Noe Lopez Garcia, 36, collapsed there and later died.

His cousin, who received a notification from her surveillance video system just before 10 p.m. on Dec.13, saw that Garcia’s truck had pulled up and parked in front of the home they shared. However, after more than 10 minutes, she became concerned when he didn’t enter the house so she opened the surveillance app again and saw police outside her neighbor’s home and her cousin lying on the ground.

According to police documents, Garcia suffered at least five stab wounds to his face and neck. His cousin told police Garcia worked hard, went to church, and didn’t have problems with anyone.

Surveillance videos from nearby residences were provided to the police. The report said one showed Garcia exiting his truck and walking while a male voice yelled “Hey! Hey! Oh! Don’t!” causing Garcia to run while a person wearing a black mask, black pants, black shoes, and a black hoodie chased him out of camera view.

Other surveillance videos showed the suspect, later identified by police as 18-year-old Elijah Candelaria, walking to a home on Obsidian Drive. Police had been to the same home for a fight between Candelaria and his brother and had video from an officer’s body-worn camera. Officers noted the suspect in the stabbing had the same clothing, specifically a hoody with three lines of white writing, as well as a slight limp, and inward turned left foot which was also noticed on the suspect.

The report doesn’t state any prior connection between Candelaria and Garcia. Candelaria was arrested on Jan. 6 and is being held at the Clark County Detention Center with no bail. His next court date is Jan. 16, 2024.