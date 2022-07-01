LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Elko County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with several agencies after reports that a teen’s kayak overturned along the Southfork Reservoir.

It happened in Elko County on Thursday at around 8 p.m. when a 17-year-old boy was kayaking near the north shore.

17-year-old drowning in Elko County (Elko County Sheriff’s Office)

When the boy’s kayak overturned he was unable to get back on. Witnesses immediately responded to try and help him but were unable to locate him under the surface of the water.

Law enforcement from Nevada State Parks, Nevada Division of WIldlife, and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office used boats to search the area but were unable to locate him.

Less than 24 hours later, on Friday (July 1) a diving team with the Twin Falls County (Idaho) Sheriff’s Office found the boy in 20 feet of water.

No other details were released.