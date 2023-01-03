LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after a dirt bike collided with a side-by-side vehicle outside Lake Havasu City, in which speed may have been a factor, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 30, deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake Havasu City Fire Department and River Medical were called to an area outside of Lake Havasu City known as Standard Wash.

The incident occurred several miles into the desert east of Highway 95, where the two off-road vehicles hit each other head-on around a curve.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the male dirt bike rider, identified as Kaden Abal, 18 of Lake Havasu City, was unconscious when deputies arrived. Bystanders were already performing CPR, which deputies took over before transporting him to the highway for medical personnel.

Abal was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. According to the Sheriff’s office, Abal was wearing a helmet and proper riding gear at the time of the collision. In the Sheriff’s office Facebook post, officials said that “speed appears to be a factor” in the incident.

None of the passengers in the side-by-side vehicle were injured.