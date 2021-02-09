Teen Dating Violence: What parents need to know

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly 1 in 11 females and 1 in 15 male high school students have experienced physical dating violence in the last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Advocates want to raise awareness about teen dating violence during the month of February and will be holding some forums this month.

There are various types of violence such as physical, sexual, psychological aggression and stalking.

While teens might normally be hanging out with friends at the movies, the mall or other places that isn’t happening now because of the pandemic. Many are forced to only connect through their phone or their computer, but that doesn’t stop the violence. It can also take place virtually.

“Saying don’t ever see them again is not a good strategy. You need to identify that there may be a problem. If there is one, then you are there for them or there are other folks in the community that are there for them. So they feel like you support them and if they need you they can come to you,” said Sue Meuschke, Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence.

It’s important for parents to talk with teens about dating violence because those habits can carry into adulthood.

Experts say there are clues to parents can watch for that can signal something’s wrong.

“If they are engaging in self-harming behaviors or starting to talk or acting very anxious or depressed. It’s really hard right now to know the geniuses of that is because kids are dealing with so much. But as caregivers the more we can get them the support they need in whatever ways is really critical, so they have all of those outlets and avenues to get support and talk about what is happening,” said Daniele Staple, Rape Crisis Center.

Here are some other warning signs if you suspect your teen could be in an unhealthy relationship.

Depression

Suicidal thoughts

Unhealthy habits such as smoking, drug or alcohol abuse

Last week, the Rape Crisis Center operates a 24-hour hotline and has launched an online chat and text support from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Here are some links that provide helpful information: