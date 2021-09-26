Teen critically injured following shooting in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager critically hurt Sunday night.

Police got a call came shortly before 4:30 p.m at the intersection of Glendale Avenue and N Kenneth road in North Las Vegas.

According to authorities, the female victim was shot at least one time. She was taken to University Medical Center where she’s listed in critical condition but is expected to be okay.

The victim is said to be 19-years-old.

No arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111