LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas teenager is facing felony charges in the adult court system for allegedly beating a man with a baseball bat over stolen money.

Brandon Carbajal, who is either 14 or 15 years old based on police records, was arrested on April 8, two days after the severe beating that left the victim with a “skull fracture, brain bleed, he eyes swollen shut, and large lacerations to his face,” according to the arrest report.

It’s also noted in the documents, Carbajal is 6 feet tall and weighs around 300 pounds, more than double the weight of the victim.

Brandon Cabajal was certified as an adult in court and is facing felony charges of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon and battery with the use of a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm. (Credit: LVMPD)

The victim, a man in his early 20s whose name is redacted in the report, was found unconscious on the ground “covered in blood” at Rainbow Market gas station on E. Lake Mead Boulevard and N. Walnut Road. In the arrest report, police learned the beating took place at the front door of an apartment a few blocks away and witnesses attempted to cover up blood evidence from the beating.

The beating victim told police he stopped by a friend’s apartment on Walnut and the last memories he had were standing at the door talking with his friend and then walking to the gas station.

Police set up surveillance near the Walnut Road address and also received an anonymous tip from a caller who said he overheard Carbajal “bragging about how he beat up (name redacted) with the bat.” The arrest report said police were able to confirm Carbajal had lived next door to the Walnut apartment where the beating occurred. Police also learned Carbajal believed the victim had broke into their apartment and stole $100.

Police conducted a search of Carbajal’s former apartment and the bat allegedly used in the beating was confiscated.

During his interview with police, detectives said Carbajal was heard singing before they entered the room where he denied any involvement in the beating, refused to answer questions, and smirked throughout the interview, according to the police report.

Police documents stated that while the neighbor was talking with the victim, Carbajal came up behind the victim and “swung the bat violently and forcefully” striking the left side of his head causing him to instantly fall to the ground. A witness told police she was unsure how many times the bat hit the victim.

Due to the heavy amount of blood, someone else at the apartment moved the victim to the backyard where he lay for about 15 minutes and then got up and walked away, police documents said.

Police were told peroxide and a hose were used to clean up any blood in the area.

Carbajal, who has been certified as an adult, is facing charges of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon and battery with the use of a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily injury.

Due to the seriousness of the alleged crime, he was certified as an adult by the court on Tuesday, May 30. He remains in custody with a $50,000 bail.