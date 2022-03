HENDERSON (KLAS) — Henderson police have confirmed a driver of a car lost control, then hit and killed a boy believed to be 13-years-old who was walking on a sidewalk.

This deadly crash happened on the 100 block of East Paradise Hills Drive near East Horizon Ridge Pkwy.

Police say the driver of the car might have been speeding but do not think they were impaired. The names of the teen and driver have not been released.