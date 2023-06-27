LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — California police have arrested a teenager for a March 25 birthday party shooting that left a 17-year-old dead.

On March 25 at around 9:17 p.m., Metro officers were called to the 200 block of East Flamingo Road near Koval Lane after reports of a shooting in a room on the fifth floor of a hotel.

Officers found a 17-year-old boy, later identified as Omarion Marques Wilson of North Las Vegas, who had been shot. Wilson was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His cause of death was listed by officials as a “gunshot wound of the left upper extremity with penetration into the chest.”

Police said there was an 18-year-old’s birthday party taking place in the room, and as the night progressed, people started showing up who were not initially invited. An argument started which escalated to a shooting.

Through the investigation, Las Vegas police identified a 15-year-old boy as a suspect in the case.

The teen was taken into custody by law enforcement in California on June 22, and is waiting to be taken back to Nevada. The teen was not identified.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.