Kingman, Ariz. (KLAS) — A 15-year-old student at Kingman High School was arrested Monday after a threat to the school was reported last Thursday.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile admitted that he had called 911 and lied about his report of a person waving around a shotgun on campus.

The teen had no explanation for why he placed the call and confirmed that he hadn’t seen anyone on the school’s campus with a gun.

He was transported to the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Facility, where he was charged with felony disruption of an educational institution. The teen’s name has not been released because he is a minor.