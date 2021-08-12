Teen arrested after loaded gun found in backpack at Legacy High School

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District Police have confirmed that a teen brought a loaded gun to their high school on Thursday.

CCSD Police Lieutenant Bryan Zink confirmed with 8 News Now that around 11 a.m., a 10th grader at Legacy High School was found to have a loaded pistol in his possession when the student got into a physical altercation with another student on campus.

Lt. Zink said that is when the gun was discovered, concealed inside a binder in the student’s backpack.

The teen was then transported to Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

