LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A teenager accused of trying to kill his teacher at Eldorado High School appeared in Las Vegas Justice court Tuesday morning for allegedly attacking his high school teacher when he went to discuss his grades with her.

Jonathan Martinez Garcia, 16, is being processed as an adult due to the nature of the charges. He is now facing 15 charges including attempted murder, sexual assault and kidnapping. Nine additional charges were added on Monday.

The alleged attack occurred on April 7 at Eldorado High School on the east side of the valley near Washington Avenue and Christy Lane.

It was determined Tuesday that the teen will be evaluated by at least two doctors to determine his competency before any more court proceedings take place.

Garcia is currently being held on a $500,000 bail.