LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although the 16-year-old Las Vegas student accused of attacking a teacher at El Dorado High School was found to be competent during a recent mental evaluation, his attorney is asking for an independent evaluation.

Jonathan Martinez Garcia is facing 15 charges including attempted murder, sexual assault, robbery, kidnapping, battery, and burglary charges. He is being processed as an adult and being held on a $500,000 bail for the April 7 attack.

He appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court via video.

Jonathan Martinez Garcia appears in Las Vegas Justice Court. (KLAS)

While Garcia was found to be competent, his attorney said there were some issues, which were not divulged in court, and therefore would like an independent psychologist to review him.

According to the arrest report, the teen went to see the teacher regarding his grades, became violent, began punching her and strangled her until she passed out.

Judge Christy Craig gave three more weeks for that evaluation to happen and set the next court date for May 27.