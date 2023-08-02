LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The teenager accused of shooting and killing a man over a sex worker also allegedly stole $20,000 in merchandise from a high-end store on the Las Vegas Strip the week before, police documents said.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested Robtravion Lee, 19, on Friday, July 28.

According to an arrest report, on Friday, June 30, Lee, along with another unnamed man, entered the Christian Louboutin store inside The Shops at Crystals inside the Aria Resort and Casino at around 4:15 p.m.

Lee and the other suspect began to pick up different purses and handbags while “checking if they were secured by any security devices,” the report stated.

According to the report, one of the employees believed that they were acting suspiciously and began to assist them while they continued to grab various bags throughout the store, hoping to deter theft.

The report stated that once the men had approximately 10 bags, the employee asked them if they would like to put them on the counter while they shopped. Lee responded by saying “I’m not gonna cap, bro” and he pulled out a gun, police said.

The report stated that other employees closed the shop doors to prevent the men from leaving, but Lee pointed the gun at them, telling them to open the door. The employees did, and Lee and the other man left to get in a vehicle that was nearby, the report said.

Robtravion Lee, 19, faces an open murder charge. (LVMPD)

According to the report, the vehicle was rented through a service allowing individuals to rent their private vehicles to clients. Detectives contacted the owner, who showed them records of the person who had rented the vehicle.

That person did not match the description of either of the men who robbed the Christian Louboutin store, but detectives were able to determine that the man had sold several items to a pawn shop in the 300 block of West Sahara Avenue, police said. The sale included items stolen during the robbery.

Several of the items sold at the pawn shop were Louis Vuitton bags. When detectives contacted a Louis Vuitton employee with a photo of the Christian Louboutin suspects, they said that the two suspects were “prolific theft suspects” and had stolen from Louis Vuitton on two different occasions, June 14 and June 29.

The report stated that Louis Vuitton had not yet filed police reports because an employee was still gathering the necessary information for the reports. The employee gave police a photo of the suspects from the Louis Vuitton thefts.

According to the report, detectives saw that the suspects in the Louis Vuitton thefts and the Christian Louboutin suspects had “similarities.” Detectives were able to identify one of the men as Tymere Snead, 23, who was on probation for participating in an organized retail theft ring at the time.

The report stated detectives found a video on Snead’s social media posted on June 30 that showed Snead and a man identified as Lee sitting in a vehicle and “showing off” several Christian Louboutin purses and backpacks.

On Friday, July 7, police were called to the 300 block of West Sahara Avenue in the parking lot of the same pawn shop where the bags had been sold. Officers found Snead suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video from the pawn shop showed Lee approaching Snead outside of the store, speaking with him for a few minutes, then pulling out a gun and shooting him.

According to a police document, a witness told police that Lee wanted to kill Snead in order to “get to” a sex worker who was working for Snead.

The report stated that a social media account believed to belong to Lee posted a video of himself and Snead walking along Las Vegas Boulevard with the caption “Longlivemere (broken heart emojis) [explitive] don’t feel real at all you forever wit me [sic]” with the hashtag [explitive]thamedia [sic]. The video was posted one week after Lee allegedly shot Snead.

Lee was taken into custody on July 28.

Inside his apartment, officers found clothing that matched the items worn during the Christian Louboutin robbery, a gun that matched the gun used in both the robbery and the homicide, and a Christian Louboutin purse, which matched one of the bags that had been stolen, police said.

Lee faces three counts of robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, one count of burglary with the use of a firearm, conspiracy to commit robbery, and open murder with a deadly weapon. He is being held on a $60,000 bail for the robbery charges but was denied bail in the murder case. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 15.