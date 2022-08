LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Temperatures continue to soar above normal with 108 degrees being the high today and 101 degrees being the average.

The evening will also continue to be very warm with temperatures in the mid to high 90s. The low temperature will not recover very much as the morning temperature should be around 86 degrees.

Temperatures are not expected to drop until Labor Day, however, the holiday ad the week after still shows temperatures about five-seven degrees above normal.