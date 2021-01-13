CES Day 2: Technology that cleans and sanitizes touts trend of staying healthy and safe

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s day two of CES 202, and although it’s all virtual this year, there is no shortage of great devices to view. 8 News Now talked to one expert about this year’s trends and how a big focus is on health.

“There is a lot of new technology, and much is dealing with health because of the pandemic,” said Dr. Frank Viggiano, a judge for the CES awards.

Devices with UVC lighting, which have the ability to clean and sanitize, are on trend.

“This is a portable UVC wand, and when I open it, you glide it over an object. Remember to not get it near your skin,” Dr. Viggiano said as he demonstrated how it works.

A similar concept can be seen on a much bigger scale to help sanitize the home and even the classroom.

There are also new products to make life a little easier.

“The biggest problem with electric vehicles is battery anxiety; this is called Act Fast. This is a 32 amp level 2 charger. It has a 240-volt plug with a 24-foot cord, and it allows you to charge your vehicle anywhere,” said Dr. Viggiano.

The pandemic has also forced many folks to redesign their homes, and Las Vegas based company Mirage Vision wants to help with a new outdoor indestructible television.

“These TVs are installed at MGM, Caesars, and also at Resorts World, but they come in 4k and ten times brighter,” said Dr. Viggiano. “They come in sizes 32 inches to 200 inches.”

Cloudless portable hard drives and even a water break alarm system rounds out the list.