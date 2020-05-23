UPDATE: PUA weekly filing system now available following technical issues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) says its Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) weekly filing system is now available after experiencing technical issues and delaying its launch Saturday morning.

According to DETR Director Heather Korbulic, state employees worked extensive hours to launch the online system, on “employnv.gov,” and the pay portion of it was supposed to go live at 8 a.m. Saturday until it was delayed for about three hours due to “technical complications.”

Nevadans eligible for the program, including gig or contract workers and those who are self-employed, can start filing weekly claims online Saturday.

In a statement announcing the delay Saturday morning, DETR said that it was “confident the system will be launched at an undetermined time Saturday, May 23, 2020.”

Picture of the “error” message claimants received if they tried to access the new filing system early Saturday morning.

DETR worked with vendor, Geographic Solutions, to launch the new system.

The PUA program began one week ago and around 59,000 Nevadans have filed claims for aid.

The temporary program specifically addresses workers not covered by regular unemployment insurance benefits.

Claimants can view the newly-updated PUA Claimant Guide for information on the weekly filing

process and access other helpful resources on the agency’s website at detr.nv.gov/pua.