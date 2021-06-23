Tech Smart: Affordable consumer tech gadgets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As we all rely on products that compliment our connected lives, we caught up with a tech lifestyle expert to see some of the newest trends. Carley Knobloch showed us some amazing gadgets.

Take the “Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera.” It’s affordable at under $100, and you can use it in your home to check on babies, nannies, or older people. It’s got an automatic privacy shield and is even great for a small business that wants to monitor its stockroom or main floor.

“And how many of you have broken your glasses after dropping or stepping on them? Don’t worry about that anymore with the “Flexon Eyewear,” they have titanium frames,” Knobloch said.

“If you’re active and you want to have your glasses to keep up with you, twist these, flex these, bend them, they’re going to return to the same shape every time. The flexible bridge and temples are more durable than traditional metal glasses. Keeping up with you,” Knobloch said.

There’s also the “My Cloud Home from WD.” As families are amassing tons of photos and videos, this personal cloud storage device keeps all your files in one spot, with no monthly subscription fee.