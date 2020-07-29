Tech industry CEOs to testify before Congress in anti-trust hearing Wednesday

FILE – This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Social media site and messaging services Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram will suspend processing law enforcement requests for user data in Hong Kong, as they assess the impact of the new national security law enacted in the city last week. Facebook and its popular messaging app subsidiary WhatsApp said in separate statements Monday, July 6, 2020, that they would pause the review of government requests for user data in Hong Kong, “pending further assessment of the National Security Law, including formal human rights due diligence and consultations with international human rights experts. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Four titans in the tech industry are expected to appear before Congress on Wednesday.

The CEOs for Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google’s parent company Alphabet will testify on Capitol Hill to the House Judiciary Committee’s anti-trust panel.

The powerful group of men will answer to allegations that their companies have harmed competition in the industry, each in their own ways.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the group will appear together via video conference.

It will be the first anti-trust hearing of its kind since Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates went before Congress in 1998.