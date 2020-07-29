Tech industry CEOs to testify before Congress in anti-trust hearing Wednesday

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Four titans in the tech industry are expected to appear before Congress on Wednesday.
The CEOs for Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google’s parent company Alphabet will testify on Capitol Hill to the House Judiciary Committee’s anti-trust panel.
The powerful group of men will answer to allegations that their companies have harmed competition in the industry, each in their own ways.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the group will appear together via video conference.
It will be the first anti-trust hearing of its kind since Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates went before Congress in 1998.