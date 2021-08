LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is in Las Vegas to talk technology.

He’s highlighting a company called Nuro at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Nuro created the autonomous vehicles that Domino’s uses to deliver pizza.

Nuro will talk more about their plan to invest $40 million in Southern Nevada.

It wants to build a manufacturing faciility and test track for their driverless cars.