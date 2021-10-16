‘Tech Alley’ holds monthly meetups showcasing ideas, business plans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– You may think tech startups are only in Silicon Valley but Las Vegas has its own tech startup scene this weekend.

Southern Nevada has a budding community, with support from city leaders. Since May, the city of Las Vegas has helped create Tech Alley in the downtown Las Vegas Arts District.

Founder and CEO of PPills2Me, Leslie Asanga launched an app during the pandemic offering free prescription deliveries to help seniors and those immunocompromised across Southern Nevada get their medicine.

“You get on our app, you tell us where it’s at, you tell us where you want it delivered,” Asanga said.

Tech Alley CEO Joshua Leavitt says this conference-style meet-up that happens every third Saturday of the month could lead to some big business.

“When I started introducing folks I had no idea some of the great startups that came out of Las Vegas I was amazed, going, why aren’t we highlighting these sort of things,” Alley said. “This has reignited the momentum that a lot of the leaders of technology created in 2011 with Tony Hsieh and all that was going on. That was actually the birth of the meetup scene.”

It’s a place for local tech entrepreneurs to meet to discuss ideas and business plans.

“Like somebody says life isn’t about what you know but it’s also about who you know. So you may have built a business, you also have to present it to other people,” Jean Claude Luakabuanga, founder and CEO of BRBCK.