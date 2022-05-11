LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Over 1,200 Republic Services employees and members of Teamsters Local 631 voted to authorize a strike at Republic Services on Tuesday.

95% of participating members voted in favor of the strike after weeks of contract negotiations with the company.

If a contract is not agreed on soon, businesses and communities in Las Vegas could see a major disruption in trash hauling, according to the union.

Before the strike meeting Tuesday, Teamsters Local 631 notified Republic Services members that their negotiating committee would be providing them with an update on negotiations with Republic Services and Area Vice President Bryant Thorton.

The letter to members partially reads:

After nine days of negotiations Republic Services and Area Vice President Bryant Thorton have made the following offer. – Five year contract. – Two percent pay increase each year of the contract. – $0.65 cents per year for Group One on average. – $0.38 per year for Group Two on average. – Pay freezes for higher paid Group 2 employees. – MASSIVE CUTS to Pension. – No Pension Benefits for Group Two. – Health and welfare increases of $0.20 per year. Any additional increases come out of your two percent wage increase or your paycheck. – Take away attendance points without any additional time off. – Add language to automatically terminate employees under numerous circumstances. The Teamsters Local 631 negotiating committee will continue to bargain in good faith with the company over the next few weeks and will provide additional updates as they may become available. Letter from Teamsters Local 631

The current contract in place expires May 31, and Republic Services will continue to negotiate with Teamsters Local 631 later this month.

“Republic Services has made billions at the expense of its workforce and saw record profits during the pandemic,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien. “It’s clear that they aren’t going to appreciate us until we demand that they recognize the role we play in achieving their success. We will strike if necessary. Local 631 members are ready, and they have the backing of more than one million Teamsters across North America.”

A call for all Teamster members at Republic Services will be held Sunday for members to discuss strategy for a possible strike.

Republic Services provided the following statement to 8 News Now:

Republic Services is a long-time partner of the Las Vegas community and is proud to employ more than 1,000 team members throughout the area. We currently are in negotiations with the union representing some of our Southern Nevada employees and we hope to make progress toward a competitive contract that is fair for all. Yesterday’s vote was a formality often pushed by unions as a way to put pressure on an employer. In reality, the threat of a strike puts more stress on hard-working employees and their families. Although the collective bargaining agreement between Republic and the union expires at the end of May, Republic is willing to extend that agreement, if necessary, to allow the parties to complete negotiations without the union burdening our employees and the Las Vegas community with an unnecessary strike. We respect the rights of our employees to engage in the collective bargaining process and continue to negotiate in good faith to achieve fair and competitive labor contracts. Republic Services

Republic Services employs nearly 1,400 people in southern Nevada.