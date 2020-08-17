‘Team Trump’ tour bus makes stop in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ahead of the Republican National Convention, the Trump campaign held an event at their “Latinos for Trump” office at Eastern and Stewart on Monday.

It was led by State Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald, Ambassador Ric Grenell and American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp. Former Attorney General Adam Laxalt was also in attendance.

The event, held Monday, is part of a bus tour the Trump campaign launched last week. The tour began in Florida and will spend time in Nevada this week.

Bus tour participants met with voters and volunteers at the Trump office.

The Nevada State Democratic Party released the following statement in regards to the bus tour:

“Instead of recklessly endangering public safety in the middle of a pandemic, the Trump campaign should tune into our convention this week where the voices of Americans hurt by Trump’s record of broken promises will be front and center. Nevada families need a president with a plan to contain the virus, rebuild our economy, and protect our health care — not another bus tour. This political stunt won’t distract Nevadans from the disastrous consequences of Trump’s failed leadership, which will be on full display for the country to see tonight.” Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II

The Republican National Convention starts next Monday. The speaker list has not been released yet.