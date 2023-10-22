LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In celebration of the Las Vegas Aces historic back-to-back WNBA Championship win, a team of seven artists are coming together to paint a mural in Downtown Las Vegas.

Artist Juan Ochoa was one of the seven artists who painted the mural and described the project to about 50 cyclists who participated in the “Bike2Art” community ride downtown on Sunday.

Team of seven local artists painting a mural in Downtown Las Vegas in celebration of the Las Vegas Aces back-to-back WNBA Championship win (KLAS/ Greg Haas)

Ochoa was part of the team that painted the Vegas Golden Knights mural featuring captain Mark Stone and the Stanley Cup, which is located just south of the Aces mural on Main Street just north of Imperial Avenue.

“Essentially we came up with the idea, kind of following the concept we did with the Vegas Golden Knights, we wanted to do the same thing with the Aces,” Ochoa told the cyclists.

The mural is expected to be finished by Sunday.

The Aces became the first team in 21 years to win back-to-back WNBA championships after beating Liberty 70-69 in game 4 of the Finals.