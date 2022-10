LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Halloween is usually a fun time for kids who go trick-or-treating for candy but for kids who live with allergies it can be a little scary trying to stay safe and have a good time.

Good Day weather anchor Sherry Swensk talked with Tiffany Leon, a registered dietician with Food Allergy Research Education, about the Teal Pumpkin Project and how to help kids with allergies, have a safe and fun Halloween.