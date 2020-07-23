Teaching community steps up to help Las Vegas teacher who needs a new heart

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas teacher is in need of a new heart. Kryn Cooper Sanders is a teacher at Goynes Elementary Stem Academy. She has been teaching for 23 years and has been part of the Goynes family since 2005.

Early into last school year, Sanders was diagnosed with the flu and then pneumonia. In March she was diagnosed with viral cardomyopathy.

Her name has been added to the United Network Organ Sharing Transplant List.

In the meantime, A GoFundMe has been set up for her to pay medical expenses and help her family as well:

“We’re just trying to support her and let her know that she needs to take care of herself and that everything else will get taken care of,” said Melissa Rea, teacher.

“We just wanted her to know how important she is to all of us she has impacted my life,” said Nicole Zobrist, a friend.

“I wish I can give her my heart, but I need it still,” Finn, one of her students said.

Sanders has four little boys staying with relatives from California. As for her husband he is working in Las Vegas and commuting to California.

So far, her GoFundMe has raised more than $14,850. If you would like to contribute, go here.